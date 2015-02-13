NEW YORK Feb 13 The S&P 500 ended at a record high on Friday as energy shares gained with oil prices, while the Nasdaq hit a 15-year high, and major indexes all posted gains for the week.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 46.72 points, or 0.26 percent, to 18,019.1, the S&P 500 gained 8.44 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,096.92 and the Nasdaq Composite added 36.22 points, or 0.75 percent, to 4,893.84.