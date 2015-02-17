NEW YORK Feb 17 U.S. stocks ticked higher on Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 to a record closing high above 2,100 as optimism grew that Greece would reach a deal with its creditors and as bond prices sold off.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27.84 points, or 0.15 percent, to 18,047.19, the S&P 500 gained 3.31 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,100.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.43 points, or 0.11 percent, to 4,899.27. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)