NEW YORK Feb 19 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Thursday, with major indexes near record levels, as investors continued to digest ongoing uncertainty over Greece.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 37.05 points, or 0.21 percent, to 17,992.8, the S&P 500 lost 3.14 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,096.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.77 points, or 0.1 percent, to 4,901.59. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)