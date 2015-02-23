Feb 23 The Dow and S&P 500 ended lower on Monday, easing off recent record highs as lower oil prices dragged down energy shares, while the Nasdaq ended higher for a ninth session, helped by gains in Apple Inc shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 23.28 points, or 0.13 percent, to 18,117.16, the S&P 500 lost 0.68 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,109.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.01 points, or 0.1 percent, to 4,960.97.

