Feb 26 The S&P 500 and Dow dipped on Thursday as energy shares tumbled with oil prices, while the Nasdaq resumed its recent advance after deal news in the technology sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 10.21 points, or 0.06 percent, to 18,214.36, the S&P 500 lost 3.09 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,110.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.75 points, or 0.42 percent, to 4,987.89.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)