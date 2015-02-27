US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK Feb 27 U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday, with major indexes on track for a fourth week of gains, following data on economic growth and ahead of a report on consumer sentiment.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.15 points, or 0.05 percent, to 18,205.27, the S&P 500 lost 1.79 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,108.95 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.60 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,983.29. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)