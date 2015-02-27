Feb 27 U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday as data showed U.S. economic growth slowed more sharply than initially thought in the fourth quarter, but the S&P 500 posted its best monthly performance since October 2011.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 81.33 points, or 0.45 percent, to 18,133.09, the S&P 500 lost 6.25 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,104.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.36 points, or 0.49 percent, to 4,963.53. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)