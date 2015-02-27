US STOCKS-Wall St flat as drop in IBM, health stocks offset by oil gains
Feb 27 U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday as data showed U.S. economic growth slowed more sharply than initially thought in the fourth quarter, but the S&P 500 posted its best monthly performance since October 2011.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 81.33 points, or 0.45 percent, to 18,133.09, the S&P 500 lost 6.25 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,104.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.36 points, or 0.49 percent, to 4,963.53. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
