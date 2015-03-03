NEW YORK, March 3 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 pulling back from record highs a day after the Nasdaq topped 5,000 for the first time in 15 years.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 37.09 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,251.54, the S&P 500 lost 4.96 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,112.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.52 points, or 0.35 percent, to 4,990.58. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)