NEW YORK, March 3 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with technology stocks leading the decline a day after the Nasdaq Composite hit its highest in 15 years, while the S&P 500 and Dow retreated from record highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 85.19 points, or 0.47 percent, to 18,203.44, the S&P 500 lost 9.61 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,107.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.20 points, or 0.56 percent, to 4,979.90. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)