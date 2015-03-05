NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday, in the wake of two days of declines on the S&P 500, after higher-than-expected initial jobless claims figures and ahead of a report on factory orders.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 26.87 points, or 0.15 percent, to 18,123.77, the S&P 500 gained 2.48 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,101.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.76 points, or 0.26 percent, to 4,979.90.