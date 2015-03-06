US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as retailers drag
May 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as Macy's weak earnings weighed on the consumer discretionary sector.
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. stocks dropped more than 1 percent on Friday after a strong monthly jobs report as investors bet that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than previously expected.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 278.87 points, or 1.54 percent, to 17,856.85, the S&P 500 lost 29.78 points, or 1.42 percent, to 2,071.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 55.44 points, or 1.11 percent, to 4,927.37. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)
NEW DELHI, May 11 Five trade unions at top coal producers in India will go on a three-day strike in June to protest against a proposed merger of the coal miners' provident fund with the employees' provident fund, they said.