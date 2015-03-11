NEW YORK, March 11 U.S. stocks ended lower for a second straight session on Wednesday as worries increased the Federal Reserve could bump up rates as soon as June and the dollar strength further dampened the outlook for U.S. corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 26.98 points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,635.96, the S&P 500 lost 3.85 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,040.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.85 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,849.94. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)