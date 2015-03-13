March 13 U.S. stocks opened modestly lower on Friday as crude oil prices continued to fall, putting the S&P 500 on track for its third straight weekly decline.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 36.64 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,858.58, the S&P 500 lost 3.36 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,062.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.17 points, or 0.13 percent, to 4,887.12.

