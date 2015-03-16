NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. stocks rallied 1 percent on Monday as the U.S. dollar eased back from its recent rally and worries softened about the timing of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 224.58 points, or 1.27 percent, to 17,973.89, the S&P 500 gained 27.55 points, or 1.34 percent, to 2,080.95 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.75 points, or 1.19 percent, to 4,929.51. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)