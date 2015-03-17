NEW YORK, March 17 U.S. stock opened lower on Tuesday after a rally in the previous session and ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that could help investors gauge the timing of an interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 93.76 points, or 0.52 percent, to 17,883.66, the S&P 500 lost 8.85 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,072.34 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.82 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,913.69. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)