NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. stocks rose on Friday, pushing the Nasdaq to a fresh 15-year high and helping the S&P 500 to snap a three-week streak of losses following upbeat results from Nike, further gains in biotech and a pullback in the dollar.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 168.42 points, or 0.94 percent, to 18,127.45, the S&P 500 gained 18.82 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,108.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 34.04 points, or 0.68 percent, to 5,026.42. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)