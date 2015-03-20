US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. stocks rose on Friday, pushing the Nasdaq to a fresh 15-year high and helping the S&P 500 to snap a three-week streak of losses following upbeat results from Nike, further gains in biotech and a pullback in the dollar.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 168.42 points, or 0.94 percent, to 18,127.45, the S&P 500 gained 18.82 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,108.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 34.04 points, or 0.68 percent, to 5,026.42. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)