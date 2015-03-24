NEW YORK, March 24 U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday, with investors monitoring fluctuations in the dollar after data showed an uptick in underlying inflation pressures and gains in home prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.62 points, or 0.12 percent, to 18,094.42, the S&P 500 lost 1.71 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,102.71 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.77 points, or 0.02 percent, to 5,010.20. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)