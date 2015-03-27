NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday, with indexes set for a sharp weekly decline, as investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.13 points, or 0.01 percent, to 17,679.36, the S&P 500 gained 0.31 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,056.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.98 points, or 0.06 percent, to 4,866.35.

For the week, the Dow is down 2.4 percent, the S&P is down 2.4 percent and the Nasdaq is down 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)