BRIEF-Ram Minerals and Chemicals says no agreement wth Tata Chem for stake sale
* Ram Minerals and Chemicals clarifies on news item regarding Tata Chemical's take over of 60 percent shares of co
NEW YORK, March 31 U.S. stocks ended near their session lows on Tuesday, in a retreat from the previous session's sharp rally, but the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite posted their ninth consecutive quarter of gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 200.12 points, or 1.11 percent, to 17,776.19, the S&P 500 lost 18.35 points, or 0.88 percent, to 2,067.89 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 46.56 points, or 0.94 percent, to 4,900.88.
For the quarter, the Dow fell 0.3 percent, the S&P added 0.4 percent and the Nasdaq rose 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Ram Minerals and Chemicals clarifies on news item regarding Tata Chemical's take over of 60 percent shares of co
* India cenbank: 6 states raise 83.00 billion rupees via loans below targeted 89.00 billion rupees