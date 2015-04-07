NEW YORK, April 7 U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Tuesday, reversing course late in the session as utility shares fell and offset optimism about deal news.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 8.44 points, or 0.05 percent, to 17,872.41, the S&P 500 lost 4.47 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,076.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.08 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,910.23. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)