US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Wednesday, with traders eyeing a $70 billion mega-deal in the energy space and ahead of minutes from the most recent meeting of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 35.6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,911.02; the S&P 500 gained 3.44 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,079.77; and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.12 points, or 0.21 percent, to 4,920.35. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)