US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
April 8 U.S. stocks ended a volatile session with modest gains on Wednesday after minutes from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting indicated that the central bank remained on track for a rate hike this year.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27.09 points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,902.51, the S&P 500 gained 5.57 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,081.9 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.59 points, or 0.83 percent, to 4,950.82.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)