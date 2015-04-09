UPDATE 3-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds analyst comment, background on U.S. hiring)
NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. stocks edged up at the open on Thursday, with gains in the energy and healthcare sectors partly offset by falling utilities shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 44.97 points, or 0.25 percent, to 17,947.48, the S&P 500 gained 4.38 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,086.28 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.65 points, or 0.36 percent, to 4,968.47.
Energy shares advanced as crude prices bounced back from a trouncing in the previous session.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.11 pct (Updates to open)