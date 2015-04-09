UPDATE 3-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds analyst comment, background on U.S. hiring)
April 9 U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, with energy shares leading the advance as crude oil rebounded off a sharp decline, while investors bet that companies would top lowered expectations this earnings season.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 56.08 points, or 0.31 percent, to 17,958.59, the S&P 500 gained 9.26 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,091.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.74 points, or 0.48 percent, to 4,974.57.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds analyst comment, background on U.S. hiring)
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.11 pct (Updates to open)