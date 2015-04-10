NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks inched higher at the open on Friday as investors lauded GE's decision to divest the bulk of its high-risk GE Capital business and share repurchase plan.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22.52 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,981.25, the S&P 500 gained 3.69 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,094.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.29 points, or 0.13 percent, to 4,980.85. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)