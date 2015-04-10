BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks inched higher at the open on Friday as investors lauded GE's decision to divest the bulk of its high-risk GE Capital business and share repurchase plan.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22.52 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,981.25, the S&P 500 gained 3.69 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,094.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.29 points, or 0.13 percent, to 4,980.85. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago