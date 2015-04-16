US STOCKS-Tepid earnings, Comey sacking weigh on Wall St
* Dow down 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. stocks ended marginally lower on Thursday as lingering worries about upcoming corporate earnings reports offset enthusiasm about a trio of soaring Wall Street debuts.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 6.44 points, or 0.04 percent, to 18,106.17, the S&P 500 lost 1.61 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,105.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.23 points, or 0.06 percent, to 5,007.79. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.07 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)