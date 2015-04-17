(Removes extraneous letters in first paragraph.)

NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, with investors concerned over reports of a regulatory crackdown on over-the-counter margin trading in China, a move that potentially would be negative for a recent flow of money into Chinese exchanges.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 113.71 points, or 0.63 percent, to 17,992.06, the S&P 500 lost 10.3 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,094.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.52 points, or 0.85 percent, to 4,965.27. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)