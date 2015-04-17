April 17 U.S. stocks fell on Friday, giving the S&P 500 its biggest daily percentage loss since March 25, as concerns over regulations in China, Greece's debt negotiations and disappointing earnings weighed on sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 279.67 points, or 1.54 percent, to 17,826.1, the S&P 500 lost 23.92 points, or 1.14 percent, to 2,081.07 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 75.98 points, or 1.52 percent, to 4,931.81.

For the week the Dow fell 1.3 percent, the S&P fell 1 percent and Nasdaq dropped 1.3 percent.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)