NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. stocks ended higher on
Monday, reversing much of the previous session's sharp decline,
as China's steps to stimulate its slowing economy and cautious
optimism about U.S. earnings lured investors into technology
stocks.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 209.4 points, or 1.17 percent, to 18,035.7,
the S&P 500 gained 19.14 points, or 0.92 percent, to
2,100.32 and the Nasdaq Composite added 62.79 points, or
1.27 percent, to 4,994.60.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)