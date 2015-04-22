NEW YORK, April 22 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Wednesday, with a boost from companies that reported earnings including McDonald's, Amgen and Coca Cola.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 35.06 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,984.65, the S&P 500 gained 3.51 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,100.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.45 points, or 0.21 percent, to 5,024.55. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Nick Zieminski)