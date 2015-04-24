NEW YORK, April 24 The Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Friday, propelled by strong results from tech behemoths Google, Amazon and Microsoft.

All three major indexes also posted gains for the week.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.52 points, or 0.12 percent, to 18,080.21, the S&P 500 gained 4.78 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,117.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 36.02 points, or 0.71 percent, to 5,092.09. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)