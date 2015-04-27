April 27 Wall Street opened higher on Monday after the Nasdaq and S&P 500 chalked up record high closes on Friday and ahead of Apple's results after the close.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 53.32 points, or 0.29 percent, to 18,133.46, the S&P 500 gained 4.47 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,122.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.29 points, or 0.26 percent, to 5,105.37. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)