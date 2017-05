April 27 U.S. stocks ended down on Monday, led by losses in the healthcare sector and biotech shares after disappointing news from several companies including Amgen .

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 41.17 points, or 0.23 percent, to 18,038.97, the S&P 500 lost 8.75 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,108.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.84 points, or 0.63 percent, to 5,060.25.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)