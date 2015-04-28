April 28 U.S. stocks opened relatively unchanged on Tuesday as a slew of disappointing earnings offset Apple's strong results the day before.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 41.9 points, or 0.23 percent, to 18,079.87, the S&P 500 gained 0.83 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,109.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.70 points, or 0.01 percent, to 5,060.95.

(Reporting By Thyagaraju Adinarayan)