US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
April 29 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday after data showed that economic growth braked more sharply than expected in the first quarter, and ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's likely move to maintain interest rates.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 59.13 points, or 0.33 percent, to 18,051.01, the S&P 500 lost 6.85 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,107.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.43 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,030.00. (Reporting By Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)