April 29 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday after data showed that economic growth braked more sharply than expected in the first quarter, and ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's likely move to maintain interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 59.13 points, or 0.33 percent, to 18,051.01, the S&P 500 lost 6.85 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,107.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.43 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,030.00. (Reporting By Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Savio D'Souza)