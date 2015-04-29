US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
April 29 U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve cited weakness in the U.S. economy and data showed U.S. growth slowed more sharply than expected in the first quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 75.07 points, or 0.41 percent, to 18,035.07, the S&P 500 lost 7.95 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,106.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.78 points, or 0.63 percent, to 5,023.64.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)