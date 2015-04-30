April 30 U.S. stocks sold off on Thursday, pushing the Nasdaq down for a fourth day, as Apple shares declined and earnings results in other tech and biotech names disappointed.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 195.01 points, or 1.08 percent, to 17,840.52, the S&P 500 lost 21.36 points, or 1.01 percent, to 2,085.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 82.22 points, or 1.64 percent, to 4,941.42. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)