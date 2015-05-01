BRIEF-Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals completes demerger process
May 5 Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corp Ltd
May 1 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after all three major indexes posted slight gains for April and as investors are optimistic that construction and manufacturing data, due later, could support signs that the economy is regaining momentum.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 99.49 points, or 0.56 percent, to 17,940.01, the S&P 500 gained 10.39 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,095.9 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.83 points, or 0.6 percent, to 4,971.25. (Reporting By Thyagaraju Adinarayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 5 Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corp Ltd
* Net loss in March quarter last year was 95.8 million rupees as per Ind-As; total revenue was 434.9 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2q6aPWX Further company coverage: