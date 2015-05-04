May 4 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday ahead of an expected rise in U.S. factory orders in March, pointing to a strengthening manufacturing sector despite a stronger dollar.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 37.33 points, or 0.21 percent, to 18,061.39, the S&P 500 gained 5.99 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,114.28 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.09 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,025.48. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)