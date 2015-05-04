GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, on track for winning week
TOKYO, May 12 Asian shares inched up Friday, hobbled by a downbeat day on Wall Street but still on track for weekly rises, while oil prices extended gains on hopes for output cuts.
May 4 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday ahead of an expected rise in U.S. factory orders in March, pointing to a strengthening manufacturing sector despite a stronger dollar.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 37.33 points, or 0.21 percent, to 18,061.39, the S&P 500 gained 5.99 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,114.28 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.09 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,025.48. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TOKYO, May 12 Asian shares inched up Friday, hobbled by a downbeat day on Wall Street but still on track for weekly rises, while oil prices extended gains on hopes for output cuts.
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 10.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 24.4 pct