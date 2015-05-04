GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, on track for winning week
TOKYO, May 12 Asian shares inched up Friday, hobbled by a downbeat day on Wall Street but still on track for weekly rises, while oil prices extended gains on hopes for output cuts.
NEW YORK May 4 U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday as Berkshire Hathaway led financial stocks higher, while shares of McDonald's declined after the fast-food chain's turnaround plan failed to satiate investors.
Based on the latest available results, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 46.81 points, or 0.26 percent, to 18,070.87, the S&P 500 gained 6.16 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,114.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.54 points, or 0.23 percent, to 5,016.93. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 10.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 24.4 pct