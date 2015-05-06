May 6 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as oil prices touched 2015 highs and corporate dealmaking resumed, helping investors shrug off weaker-than-expected U.S. private jobs data.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 86.88 points, or 0.48 percent, to 18,015.08, the S&P 500 gained 8.67 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,098.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.62 points, or 0.46 percent, to 4,961.95. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)