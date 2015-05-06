NEW YORK May 6 U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen warned of high valuations, adding to anxiety about future interest rates and a global bond rout.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 86.02 points, or 0.48 percent, to 17,842.18, the S&P 500 lost 9.28 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,080.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.68 points, or 0.4 percent, to 4,919.64. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)