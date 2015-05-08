May 8 U.S. stock indexes ended more than 1 percent higher on Friday after strong jobs data indicated the U.S. economic growth was picking up momentum, but not enough to raise concerns about an earlier-than-expected interest-rate rise by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 266.59 points, or 1.49 percent, to 18,190.65, the S&P 500 gained 28.04 points, or 1.34 percent, to 2,116.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 58.00 points, or 1.17 percent, to 5,003.55.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)