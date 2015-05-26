May 26 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as the dollar pushed higher after data showed that U.S. business investment spending plans increased in April for the second straight month.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 38.24 points, or 0.21 percent, at 18,193.78, the S&P 500 was off 5.44 points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,120.62 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 12.17 points, or 0.24 percent, at 5,077.20. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)