US STOCKS-Tech, energy stocks weigh on Wall Street
* Indexes down: 0.16 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
May 27 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, bouncing back a day after posting their steepest fall in three weeks as the dollar enjoyed its biggest rally in two years.
At 9:32 a.m. EDT (1332 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average was up 40.6 points, or 0.23 percent, at 18,082.14, the S&P 500 was higher 3.57 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,107.77 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 9.83 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,042.58. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
