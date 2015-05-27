NEW YORK May 27 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite setting a record closing high, led by a rebound in technology and healthcare stocks and on optimism that Greece would avoid defaulting on its debt.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 121.55 points, or 0.67 percent, to 18,163.09, the S&P 500 gained 19.29 points, or 0.92 percent, to 2,123.49 and the Nasdaq Composite added 73.84 points, or 1.47 percent, to 5,106.59. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)