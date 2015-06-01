June 1 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday following a strong rally in Chinese stock markets and ahead of a string of domestic economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 90.25 points, or 0.5 percent, to 18,100.93, the S&P 500 gained 8.6 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,115.99 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.03 points, or 0.51 percent, to 5,096.06. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)