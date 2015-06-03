BRIEF-Bajaj Auto posts April total sales of 329,800 vehicles
* Says April total sales of 329,800 vehicles versus 330,109 vehicles last year
June 3 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after a better-than-expected report on U.S. private sector employment for May and as the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 55.22 points, or 0.31 percent, to 18,067.16, while the S&P 500 gained 4.98 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,114.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.77 points, or 0.41 percent, to 5,097.30. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says April total sales of 329,800 vehicles versus 330,109 vehicles last year
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high