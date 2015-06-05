NEW YORK, June 5 The Dow and S&P 500 eased on Friday as increasing views the Federal Reserve could raise rates as early as September offset optimism over further signs of recovery in the U.S. labor market.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 56.12 points, or 0.31 percent, to 17,849.46, the S&P 500 lost 3.05 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,092.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.33 points, or 0.18 percent, to 5,068.46.

For the week, the Dow fell 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 fell 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq was flat. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)