UPDATE 4-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds CEO, executive comments, link to Breakingviews column)
NEW YORK, June 5 The Dow and S&P 500 eased on Friday as increasing views the Federal Reserve could raise rates as early as September offset optimism over further signs of recovery in the U.S. labor market.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 56.12 points, or 0.31 percent, to 17,849.46, the S&P 500 lost 3.05 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,092.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.33 points, or 0.18 percent, to 5,068.46.
For the week, the Dow fell 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 fell 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq was flat. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds CEO, executive comments, link to Breakingviews column)
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)