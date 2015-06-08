NEW YORK, June 8 U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday afternoon as investors worried about Greece and mulled the prospect of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates as early as September.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 82.55 points, or 0.46 percent, to 17,766.91, the S&P 500 lost 13.47 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,079.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 46.83 points, or 0.92 percent, to 5,021.63. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)